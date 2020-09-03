DC celebrates Beyoncé, RBG, AOC & more as Wonder Women of History

Beyoncé, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Serena Williams, and more will be spotlighted by DC as in the upcoming anthology Wonder Women of History. Taking a cue from its popular superhero Wonder Woman, DC will spotlight 17 real-world heroes in the fields of science, social justice activism, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Originally announced earlier this year, Wonder Women of History's full list of profiles - and the comic creators writing and drawing them - have been revealed as follows:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - written by Lilliam Rivera and drawn by Anastasia Longoria

Ruth Bader Ginsburg - written by Lilah Sturges and drawn by Devaki Neogi

Elizabeth Warren - written and drawn by Renae De Liz

Rashida Tlaib - written and drawn by Marguerite Dabaie

Teara Fraser - written by Traci Sorell and drawn by Natasha Donovan

Beyoncé - written by Mikki Kendall and drawn A. D'Amico

Edith Windsor - written by Amanda Deibert and drawn by Cat Staggs

Marsha P. Johnson - written by Jadzia Axelrod and drawn by Michaela Washington

Emma Gonzalez - written by Kami Garcia and drawn by Igzell

Judith Heumann - written by Marieke Nijkamp and drawn by Ashanti Fortson

Ellen Ochoa - written by Cecil Castellucci and drawn by Carina Guevara

Shi Zhengli - written by Emily X.R. Pan and drawn by Wendy Xu

Serena Williams - written by Danielle Paige and drawn by Brittney Williams

Tig Notaro - written by Sara Farizan and drawn by Nicole Goux

Keiko Agena - written by Sarah Kuhn and drawn by Lynn Yoshii

Dominique Dawes - written by Danny Lore and drawn by Robyn Smith

Janelle Monae - written by Vita Ayala and drawn by O'Neill Jones

In addition to these 17 stories, there will be pin-ups by Weshoyot Alvitre, Colleen Doran, Agnes Garbowska, Bex Glendining, Ashley A. Woods, and Safiya Zerrougui.

The book is being edited by novelist Laurie Halse Anderson, who recently wrote the original graphic novel Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed.

DC's Wonder Women of History goes on sale December 1.

