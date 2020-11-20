Win Ready Player Two and Ready Player One

Ernest Cline's 2011 debut Ready Player One was a smash hit, inspiring a blockbuster movie and spending over 100 weeks on the New York Times bestsellers list and. Set in the year 2045, it centres on OASIS, a virtual world where most of humanity spends their days. When its creator dies, he leaves behind a series of pop culture-based puzzles; whoever cracks them first will inherit his fortune.

Now there's a sequel, Ready Player Two! Kicking off days after Wade Watts (protagonist of the first book) wins the contest, it sees him facing a new quest, after discovering that hidden within the vaults of OASIS's creator lies a technological advancement that will make it 1000 times more wondrous - and addictive.

