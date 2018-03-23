Win Justice League on Blu-ray

Six of the greatest DC superheroes finally team up in the latest movie from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder. Justice League is out now on digital download, with 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray™, Blu-ray™ 3D, Blu-ray™ and DVD following on March 26 and available to pre-order.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash – it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions....

Buy the film on HD format and you get a host of bonus features, including: DC comics creators talking about the history of the Justice League and its characters; “Scene Studies” of four key moments; pieces on the costume design and technology, and deleted scenes featuring the return of Superman.

We have five Blu-ray™ copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below:

JUSTICE LEAGUE is out now on Digital Download and available on 4K ULTRA HD Blu-ray™, Blu-ray™ 3D, Blu-ray™ and DVD March 26. A Steelbook is also available exclusively with HMV.

