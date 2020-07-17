Win Blumhouse horror Fantasy Island on Blu-ray

With hits like Paranormal Activity, Insidious and Sinister, Blumhouse Productions have become arguably the biggest brand in horror cinema these days. So it was a bit of a surprise to see a remake of Fantasy Island emerging from their stable.

Like the late-'70s/early–'80s TV show, it features a tropical island where fantasies come true. It's run by a white-suited man called Roarke (Michael Peña). And yes, in nods to original star Hervé Villechaize, someone shouts "The plane!" and a character turns out to have the nickname Tattoo. But this time, as a group of folk pay a visit to the island, it all goes careful-what-you-wish-for bad, in sometimes gruesome fashion...

Thanks to Sony Pictures Home Entertainment we have five Blu-ray copies to give away. Extras include a choice between the theatrical cut and a slightly nastier "unrated cut", a commentary track featuring the director and seven cast, and six deleted scenes. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

Fantasy Island is out now on Blu-ray, DVD and available to Download and Keep.