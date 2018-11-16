Win a Star Trek: Discovery season 1 Blu-Ray box set

The latest small-screen version of Gene Roddenberry’s brainchild, Star Trek Discovery centres on Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), a Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series features a new ship and new characters, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.

Season 1 is available on Blu-ray and DVD from November 19. It comes with a host of extras, including an overview of all 15 episodes featuring remarks by cast and crew, 10 short featurettes on subjects like production design, prosthetics and costumes, and deleted/extended scenes for five episodes.

Thanks to Universal Pictures Home Entertainment we have 4 Blu-ray box sets to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.