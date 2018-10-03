Win A Matter of Life and Death on Blu-ray

Powell and Pressburger are two of the finest filmmakers in the history of British cinema. They produced classics like The Red Shoes, The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp, and Black Narcissus. But the sumptuous fantasia A Matter of Life and Death (1946) is surely their most beguiling work.

It tells the story of British pilot Peter Carter (David Niven), who should have died after bailing out of his crashing Lancaster bomber. However, his heavenly escort lost him in the fog, and he subsequently falls in love. When the guide catches up with him, he launches an appeal to a celestial court in order to keep his mortal life.

