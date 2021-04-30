Win a Blu-ray of The Terror

Based on Dan Simmons's celebrated 2007 horror novel, season one of The Terror is based on the true story of two ships that went missing during an Arctic exhibition in 1845. In the 10-episode TV version of events, they become trapped in the ice for years, with matters made even worse for the crew by a monstrous bear-like demon called the Tuunbaq that’s hunting them down.

Back when The Terror first aired in 2018, we called the series "intensely harrowing" and "painfully claustrophobic", praising its "attention to historical detail, passionate performances, and impressive production values".

The series is now available to buy on Blu-ray, DVD and digital formats, but thanks to Acorn Media International we have five Blu-ray copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.





