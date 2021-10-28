Win a 4K restoration of The Howling

Joe Dante's satirical werewolf horror The Howling marks its 40th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion there's a new 4K restoration of the film.

Loosely based on Gary Brandner's 1977 novel, with a screenplay by John Sayles, it follows TV news reporter Karen West (ET's Dee Wallace), who after surviving an encounter with a serial killer goes to a therapy centre in the countryside to recuperate. But when her husband is attacked by an unidentified creature, his personality and behaviour begin to change…

The Howling is available to buy now, with a choice of four different physical editions: a three-disc 4K Collector’s Edition, including a poster, booklet and art cards; a two-disc 4K steelbook edition; and one-disc Blu-ray and DVD editions. Bonus features include a new "Inside the Career of Joe Dante" documentary, 2004 Making Of documentary "Welcome to Werewolfland", deleted scenes and outtakes.

