Win 1 of 5 Flatliners Blu-rays

What lies beyond life itself? That's the question at the heart of Flatliners, a new take on the '90s horror classic.

This supernatural thriller follows five medical students obsessed with discovering what's on the other side. They embark on a daring experiment: Stopping their hearts for short periods, they learn how to trigger a near-death experience, giving them a glimpse of the afterlife. But there are chilling consequences for crossing the ultimate boundary...

Starring Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, and Kiefer Sutherland, Flatliners is out on digital download January 22, 2018 and available on Blu-ray and DVD from February 5, 2018. We have five copies up for grabs and to be in with a chance of winning simply answer this brain-teaser...