Whoa there! A huge Red Dead Redemption 2 leak suggests the game will have Battle Royale, FPS gunplay, and fully explorable trains

More Red Dead Redemption 2 information has arrived after last week’s announcement that the game was being delayed to October, but this news isn’t of the official kind. Instead, it comes by way of TrustedReviews, who claim to have obtained an internal Rockstar development memo revealing more details about Red Dead Redemption 2’s multiplayer, open world, and more.

According to the report, written by TrustedReview’s Jordan King, the development notes mention three multiplayer modes for Red Dead Redemption 2; ‘Battle Royale’, ‘Revive and Survive’, and ‘Money Grab’.

Battle Royale will be familiar to anyone who’s played PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, or another game in the popular last man standing PvP genre, and does make sense given that Rockstar developed a similar mode for GTA Online last year.

As for the other two, ‘Revive and Survive’ will apparently work like Team Deathmatch, but players are given limited opportunities to revive teammates before they get killed for good. Finally, Money Grab sounds like a bit like Battlefield Hardline’s Blood Money mode, in which two teams fight over a central objective by collecting money and taking it back to their base.

According to TrustedReviews, the memo also states that Red Dead Redemption 2’s online world will be more immersive than that of GTA Online’s Los Santos, with stores that open and close depending on the time of day, and a “tent” progression system that will work similarly to GTA Online’s apartments.

Activities available in the open world will apparently include fishing, herding, gold-mining, and weapon and riding challenges, while an official companion app for mobile phones will supposedly include a poker mini-game, alongside other social features.

The report also mentions vehicles (customizable minecarts, handcarts, and carriages, and fully explorable trains), gameplay features (first-person and third-person perspectives available for both singleplayer and multiplayer), and branching narratives dependent on player actions during campaign missions.

Finally, Trusted Reviews revealed two new images for Red Dead Redemption 2 which it unofficially obtained via the memo, and both appear to corroborate with what we’ve seen so far, showing characters from previous trailers and screens, lending further credence to the report’s statements.

This leak, though to be taken with a pinch to salt, represents the largest information drop we’ve had about Red Dead Redemption 2 so far, which remains tightly under wraps by Rockstar as it continues to work on the game until the new release date of October 26.

But what do you think of this leak? Are you excited by what it suggests, or would you prefer to see how it plays for yourself before rushing to? Let us know in the comments below.