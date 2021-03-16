Where to buy AMD RX 6700 XT - the latest graphics card from AMD is coming this week

In a couple of days, we'll all be able to buy AMD RX 6700 XT graphics cards - we hope. AMD's latest addition to the RX series of graphics cards releases this Thursday, March 18 2021, at 6am PT / 10am ET / 2pm GMT, and it's likely to be the same affair in terms of availability - even more so because the card looks like a very promising sub-$500 contender for next-gen gaming with AMD's RDNA 2 architecture.

Its balance of price point, power, performance, and next-gen features will likely cause this to be one of the most hotly anticipated and desired graphics cards, with everyone and their uncle trying to buy AMD RX 6700 XTs come Thursday. It'll also trade blows with Nvidia's 3070 (or so) level of graphics card, offering the full next-gen benefits, without being too expensive or too powerful.

Given this impending popularity, race for the card, and the history of previous graphics card launches, we have got quick links to the likely retailers offering the best RX 6700XT prices going later this week. And while we'd love to guarantee something - or even success - these should be your top priority in beginning your search for the latest RX 6700 XT prices and stock. Bookmark, sign in, and camp so you have the best chance.

As a quick refresher, the RX 6700 XT broadens out the lower end of AMD's graphics card family and is the latest AMD RDNA 2 graphics card to make a march on the internet's best graphics card lists and guides. It's aimed at that sweet spot of 1440p gaming, teamed with the high refresh rates on the best gaming monitors.

What's under the hood? Well, in technical spec terms, the RX 6700 XT will have 12GB of GDDR6 memory, 40 compute units, 2,560 cores, and a boost clock of 2,424 MHz. As a result, the 6700 XT is going to provide great competition in the mid-table area of the latest GPUs, somewhere around the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070 mark, when using Nvidia's cards as barometers. The 6700 XT card and the aforementioned Nvidia ones are all cards geared toward 1440p gaming and very high-end 1080p gaming (getting peak performance on the best 4K monitors for gaming might be a bit much).

(Image credit: AMD)

The very-attractive sub-$500 price point also means the 6700 XT will be the most affordable of the 6000 series so far and will appeal enormously to those who have grown to prefer AMD's tech and have waited until the 'lower end' cards have come out. For you folks, this is the perfect time to embrace the upgrade, and take your rig to the next level.

The card's affordability is also likely to see a great uptake in the pre-built best gaming PC market as manufacturers make increasingly attractive and competent 'budget' models with the more reasonably priced components.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

