Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics, September 4 - September 8

Where is Xur? This weekend, beginning Friday, September 4, you'll find Xur on Nessus in Watcher's Grave. Look for him on top of Calus' ship. Xur will stick around until reset time on September 8.

All the Exotics that Xur is selling are listed and explained below. Note that Xur also sells Exotic engrams which will turn into a random Exotic. If you're missing an Exotic (that isn't tied to a quest), this Engram will turn into an Exotic you don't already have. If you have a full collection, you can get a high-stat roll Exotic armor you already have. Keep this in mind when choosing which character will receive the Exotic engram, because you can only buy one per weekend.

Exotic weapon - Merciless: this fusion rifle charges faster if the previous burst didn't kill anything. In other words, if you're hitting a boss, its charge rate will continually increase until it fires instantly. Merciless was a top-tier DPS option in the early days of Destiny 2, and for a special weapon, it's still capable of some solid damage output.

Hunter Exotic - Foetracer: marks enemies you target, and lets you deal more damage to marked enemies that are at low health. Foetracer offers a bit of utility, but its ability is split between two effects – marking and damaging – so it winds up feeling pretty watered-down as a result. The marking is nonessential in PvE and inconsistent in PvP, and the damage boost is almost never relevant, so we'd call it a pass.

Titan Exotic - Aeon Safe: using your melee ability grants ability to energy to nearby allies (melee for Titan, grenade for Warlock, dodge for Hunter). This is one of the ill-fated Aeon Exotics from the Warmind expansion, and as such, it should be avoided entirely. It's worthless.

Warlock Exotic - Wings of Sacred Dawn: while Dawnblade is equipped, aiming weapons in midair will suspend you in place, granting increased accuracy, reduced flinch, and reduced damage. Dealing damage with weapons extends the hover effect. Now that top-tree Dawnblade is actually strong, the Wings of Sacred Dawn are more than a meme. That said, hovering in place makes you a massive target, so depending on your play style, you may want a more flexible Exotic.