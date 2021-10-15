Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics, October 15 - October 19, 2021

Where is Xur? Destiny 2 players can find the Exotic merchant in the Tower hangar this weekend. Look for him on the north side up on some stairs. Be sure to get your Exotic shopping done before reset time on Tuesday, October 19, whether you're just getting your weekly Exotic engram or you want some of the new Legendary gear he's offering nowadays.

Here are all the Exotics Xur is selling this week.

Exotic weapon - D.A.R.C.I.: this sniper rifle marks enemies in its sights and deals more precision damage to marked enemies. It also displays enemy health and distance. D.A.R.C.I. was once a DPS king, but nowadays it's only used as a giant measuring tape, and that's honestly just about all it's good for compared to every other heavy weapon (yes, heavy weapon) under the sun.

Hunter Exotic - St0mp-EE5: these boots increase your sprint speed and slide distance, and improve your jump. If you've ever seen a Hunter teleport into the skybox with just a few jumps or round a corner with inhuman quickness, you've seen the St0mp-EE5s in action. These boots are such an effective neutral Exotic that Bungie's already hinted at their impending nerf, so enjoy them while they're still utterly nutty.

Titan Exotic - Synthoceps: these gloves increase your melee range and will also boost your melee damage when you're surrounded by enemies. This is another Exotic that's hard to take off once you're used to it. The extended melee range is very noticeable and can enable easy melee chains in PvE, and it will catch many players off their guard in PvP. Powerful and flexible, the Synthoceps are a must-own.

Warlock Exotic - Transversive Steps: these boots increase your sprint speed and reload your equipped weapon after you sprint for a short time. Once you get used to these boots, especially if you like running around with special or heavy weapons equipped, it's tough to go back to anything else. Movement Exotics can be hit or miss depending on your play style, but it's worth experimenting with them. You might find that the sheer game feel outweighs the ability synergy of other Exotics.

