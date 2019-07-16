What a bibbidi-bobbodi-deal! The Disney Classics Complete Blu-ray Boxset is 30% off - 55 movies for £160

Have a big Disney fan in your life, or do you just want to complete your House of Mouse collection in the biggest, grandest way possible? You won't get much better than the Disney Classics Complete Boxset on Blu-ray for £160, down from nearly £230. The sheer numbers alone are staggering: 55 movies; over 100 hours; dozens upon dozens of childhood memories, and more than a few hidden gems. It's a must-buy at the price. Charting the complete history of the animation studio from Snow White right through to 2016's Moana, this deal matches any of the Amazon Prime Day game deals in terms of pure value, and surely won't be sticking around for long.

So, even if you've got a copy of, say, The Lion King lying around, the completionist in you will be frothing at the mouth for some of these classics: Snow White, Beauty and the Beast, Fantasia, The Little Mermaid, Hercules, Aladdin etc etc etc. That's without taking into account those hidden gems that Disney keep tucked away in the vault: Oliver & Company, Melody Time, and The Black Cauldron are just some you may not have heard of, but you'll definitely want to check out.

But wait, there's more! Not only do you get the 55 Disney movies lovingly packaged in a Steamboat Willie case, you also get a brilliant art book thrown in for good measure. It's not a quick flick-through either; it's 80 pages of the most beautifully animated shots in Disney's history. Everything from Peter Pan to The Jungle Book is covered.

As an early Xmas pressie, or as a treat to yourself, it's an essential purchase. You could even say it's a bare necessity.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.