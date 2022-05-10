We don’t know why this YouTuber is putting Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man into Nintendo games but we’re here for it

A YouTuber has created a series of videos where the cast of Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire in particular, have been put into popular Nintendo games including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart Wii.

The videos we’re highlighting in this story come from the YouTube channel Chiptuner who now has 37.7K subscribers thanks, in part probably, to their Spidey-shenanigans. It’s hard to pick a favorite but ' Bully Maguire in Mario Kart Wii , ' which sees different versions of Maguire’s Peter Parker race around Luigi Circuit Wii alongside Tom Holland’s Parker and best bud Ned, is a strong contender.

Another edit worth highlighting is Chiptuner’s ' Tobey Maguire in Breath of the Wild ' video, which sees the original trilogy Peter Park attempt to climb a mountain in the rain. Using footage from the scene where Parker temporarily loses his powers in Spider-Man 2 as well as assets from Breath of the Wild such as Link’s stamina bar and the terrain of Hyrule, the YouTuber is able to make it look like Peter Parker is struggling to ascend a mountain in the rain.

If you’re more of a fan of the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy, there are also some Chiptuner Spidey edits for you. Most of the time focussing on Ned, the channel is also home to ' Ned vs. Spider-Men in Wii Sports Basketball ' and features appearances from Holland, Maguire, and even fellow Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield. There’s also ' Ned plays Minecraft ' but we’ll let you just watch that one for yourself.