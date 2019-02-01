Watch the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw trailer and meet cyber supervillain Idris Elba

This new Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw trailer introduces an international sci-fi buddy romp starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham because why the hell not. Its main villain is Idris Elba as a snarky cybernetically enhanced mercenary who uses Terminator-strength to punch huge dents into trucks because why the hell not. And it's coming this summer because all this bizarre spectacle isn't even the next main film in the franchise - it's the first cinematic Fast & Furious spinoff.

What will the second Fast & Furious spin-off be? My money's on Ramsey coming back as a villain when she discovers the entire world is a computer simulation and starts using her hacker skills to control reality. Sorry, I'm getting ahead of myself. Hobbs & Shaw has plenty going on itself, even aside from the fact that it completes the heroic rehabilitation of a character who killed the hero of Tokyo Drift and then blew up the Toretto family home. For instance, did you notice that this helicopter-car battle seems to take place in frickin' Chernobyl?

Hahaha whaaa? Chernobyl doesn't have a bunch of cooling towers like that! I guess it could be another nuclear site, but the synopsis does say Chernobyl… anyway, Idris Elba doesn't have bulletproof clothes in real life either so I should probably stop sweating the details. The important part is when The Rock slams a goon face first into a glass elevator and inaudibly shouts some very unkind words at Jason Statham.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will hit theaters on August 2, 2019. I remain very hopeful that Idris Elba will be left alive at the end so he can be the first cyborg member of Dom's family in Fast & Furious 9.