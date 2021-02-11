Watch Lance Reddick read a painfully accurate Destiny 2 meme as Zavala

Destiny 2 Season 13 has only just started but it's already given us a great gift in the form of Zavala voice actor Lance Reddick reading an iconic Destiny meme with stone-cold seriousness.

Reddick posted a short clip of his take on an iconic Destiny meme last night, featuring dialogue suggested by Twitter user Mechanize . The base for this particular meme has been shared and parodied in the Destiny community for some time, but this version targets Caiatl, the new Cabal big bad in Season 13.

In this season's opening cutscene, Caiatl requests that Guardians submit to her faction in exchange for a seat on her war council and support in the fight against the Darkness, but Zavala refuses. This meme simply writes in a much more, uh, sternly worded refusal. Give it a listen.

Dear @xMechanizex and @DestinyTheGame fans: This is for you. #Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/uYYKIuyI25February 10, 2021

The best part about all this is how true the new script really is. I can't lie, I had a similar reaction to Caiatl's little speech. Do you have any idea how many gods we've killed, let alone Cabal? And you just rock up and ask us to bow? I mean, what did you expect? It's a shame this line wasn't used in the game, but at least DestinyNews+ spliced it into the cutscene for us.

My favorite line is in the second half. "All I have to do to make them end you is to tell them you have a fancy new gun, or that Eris can make you into one," Reddick says. Truer words have never been spoken, at least in the Destiny community. From grinding for literally millions of items to gathering space rocks for hours on end, Destiny 2 players will do literally anything for the promise of new loot, especially Exotics, and you just know Caiatl would drop a cool Cabal Exotic.