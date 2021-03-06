Watch Dogs: Legion's Online mode is indefinitely delayed on PC

Watch Dogs: Legion's new Online mode for PC players has been delayed indefinitely, whilst the Tactical Ops mode has been pushed back to March 23 for Xbox, PlayStation, and Stadia, too.

"We've identified an issue in the PC version that can cause the game to crash for players with certain GPUs," developer Ubisoft said in a tweet. "The team is working on fixing the issue as quickly as possible, and in the meantime, we've made the decision to wait to launch the PC version until this is fixed.

"We will communicate the new launch date as soon as possible."

"We are committed to delivering the best experience to all players and are working diligently to address the issues outlined above. We appreciate your patience and understanding."

The statement further advises that given "an issue" that makes the game crash on consoles and Stadia during the Tactical Op mode, that mode has also been pushed back to March 23, while the PlayStation 4 and 5 will have "limited in-game text chat at launch" until a fix is deployed on March 23 as well.

The Watch Dogs: Legion multiplayer mode release date was set for March 9, and Ubisoft recently gave players an early preview of how it will work , including Spiderbot Arena, a drone deathmatch complete with power-ups and killstreaks. It will also contribute to your seasonal progression, too.