Warren Ellis plans return to comics with Image and Ben Templesmith

Artist Ben Templesmith has revealed on his Instagram and Patreon that he and writer Warren Ellis will re-team to continue their creator-owned title Fell at Image Comics. Originally published for nine issues starting in 2005, Fell has been on hiatus since 2008.

Templesmith states that the new chapter of Fell will be a "single-volume work", though he does not elaborate on the format. The news includes a new promo image, seen here.

(Image credit: Ben Templesmith/Image Comics)

The return of Fell marks Warren Ellis's first apparent new comic book work since allegations of sexual misconduct were levied against the writer by several young women, after which he issued a statement via his Orbital Operations email newsletter that did not address any specific allegations directly but acknowledged some culpability in what he referred to at the time as "these mistakes…"

Following the allegations, Ellis retreated from mainstream comic books, with several planned projects falling by the wayside including a story tied to DC's Dark Nights: Death Metal event . Warren did complete several other stories following these events, including DC's The Batman's Grave limited series, though he's since been absent from comic books.

Templesmith's statement only seems to refer indirectly to the circumstances, vaguely acknowledging Ellis's now concluded hiatus from comic book work.

"Fell is finally going to be finished. Ok, it's finally happening. For better or worse, this is unfinished business to me. We really left it hanging. Obviously, so much has changed since those days. Yes, I know, so much," reads the statement Templesmith posted on his Patreon.

"Not for me to speak for Warren, but I agreed to do the book and I'm glad he's going to be doing some comics again," the statement continues. "I don't think anyone thought he'd bugger off and work in a shoe factory or anything. He is, after all, one of the most important comics writers of the past few decades."

Fell tells the story of homicide detective Richard Fell as he investigates the violent and bizarre crimes that take place in the so-called "feral city" of Snowtown, an urban center rife with hostility, mystery, and perhaps even magic.

Originally planned as an ongoing title, Fell featured shorter page counts with an intent to keep the price of each issue to $1.99, which was a significantly lower price than standard comic monthly comic books even back in 2006.

"It means a lot to me to finish this thing, finally, so I couldn't say no. I guess we'll let the market speak as to how things go," Templesmith states. "We're pretty much past the old concept of $1.99 comics, sadly, these days, so from what I know this will be a single volume work."

"And I hope I'm not speaking out of place by saying yes, it'll still be through Image. Warren got me some script, so I'm starting on pages now," Templesmith's statement concludes. "So in addition to the other projects I'm working on, Squidspit, Hair of the Dog, Urnakk Black Blood and the He-Bros of the Universe thing, the Squid Army Patreon is going to be privy to a bunch of my process work on all the pages. As always, Hail Squid and all that."

Templesmith's statement did not include any projected release date for the new volume of Fell. Neither Ellis nor Image Comics have released any statements about the returning Fell.