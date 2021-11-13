Warframe's new expansion, The New War, will release next month

Warframe's upcoming expansion, The New War, will release next month in December.

While Digital Extremes stopped short of confirming the precise date, the studio did confirm that ​​"this December, The New War releases simultaneously on all platforms".

"After countless years biding their time since the collapse of the Orokin Empire, the Sentients have mustered a full-scale invasion force and are prepared to conquer a shattered and divided Origin System," the team teased at TennoCon 2021 . "Discover your power within and take control of new characters, weapons, and a brand-new Warframe as you wage war across the stars.

"Rally your Squad and get ready for the biggest narrative expansion to Warframe so far. The Origin System will never be the same."

Fight on the frontlines of The New War this December. #WarframeYour battle begins next month on all platforms. https://t.co/3xnzvPMR3k pic.twitter.com/h0Hw5Ifhn0November 12, 2021 See more

To be ready, it's recommended players prepare by taking on the new prime resurgence event that kicks off on November 16, although "you’ll have to act quickly though" as "Varzia’s abilities are limited, and the availability of Prime Weapons and Warframes will change from week to week".

"Familiar with Orokin tech, Varzia has the ability to summon Prime Warframes and Weapons through the power of Aya and Regal Aya. Build your Arsenal with an array of Primes and you’ll be able to take on any threat the Sentients throw at you," teases an update on the official website.

A new cinematic trailer revealing more about the upcoming update is set to release during a "very special devstream" on November 30.

Not yet experienced Warframe?

"Online games lasting five or more years are hardly unheard of these days, but Warframe has one key difference among that venerable cadre: its days as one of the best free games still seem to be ahead of it," we explain in our round-up of the best free games .

"The game of weird space ninjas fighting even weirder enemies just keeps growing - first with more kinds of randomly generated corridors, then with all-new open worlds to explore, and now even full-on ship-to-ship battles featuring every kind of Warframe combat.

"Warframe remains some of the most fun you can have in any game today, free or not. Just don't let the rough post-tutorial part, where you're still figuring out what the heck to do, turn you off before you get into the real meat."