Warframe is reworking its Railjack mode to make it faster and easier to get into

A massive Warframe Railjack rework is coming, bringing some of the biggest changes to the game's core systems in its eight-year history.

The changes are set to arrive as the main event of Warframe Update 29.10.0, headed first to PC "within the next week or two," according to developer Digital Extremes . The changes touch nearly every part of the Railjack experience which first launched back in December 2019 . If you're not familiar with the concept, it's basically Sea of Thieves in space, but with magic biomechanical space ninjas instead of pirates.

For starters, it's going to be a whole lot easier just to make a Railjack ship and start flying: the resources required to craft one will be significantly reduced, and the revised Crew system will let you fill empty squad slots with NPCs if you prefer to fly solo (if you already spent a bunch of time building and upgrading ships before, you'll likely be eligible for an early adopter bonus). While Railjacks were previously modified with special "Avionics", they'll now use a more standardized mod system which each player can take with them via their personal Plexus.

The ships themselves will move faster and even their layout will be altered substantially, with a smaller interior that will allow you to move from station to station more quickly. Each player aboard the Railjack will now use their own ammo stockpile, though industrious Tenno can still replenish the whole squad at once by working away in the cargo hold.

Changes are also coming to the Railjack levels themselves, with the addition of several mission types including the all-new Volatile: locate, board, and sabotage the enemy capital ship, all while their engineers try to keep you from blowing up their reactor (and the entire ship) into tiny pieces.