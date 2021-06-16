WandaVision success leads to continued comic sellouts and back orders

It's hard to discern how much of a hit Disney Plus' WandaVision is due to the lack of ratings, but the Scarlet Witch & the Vision show has proven to be a boon for comics - so much so that Marvel Comics is having difficulty catching up.

Ahead of WandaVision's debut on January 15, Marvel Comics' collections department printed new editions for two books - The Vision Complete Collection, and House of M - as well as three new collections of older material - Scarlet Witch by James Robinson: The Complete Collection, Vision & Scarlet Witch: The Saga of Wanda and Vision, and Marvel-Verse: Wanda & Vision.

The response was quick, as by the end of WandaVision's first season in March most of these comics had sold out at the distributor level - with new printings not becoming available again until a month after the show ends.

Now that we're a few months out from WandaVision's finale and Marvel Comics is re-initiating new plans for Wanda (such as the Darkhold comic book event), Newsarama checked in again to see if collections of these stories of Wanda and Vision's past are any easier for customers to get.

Unfortunately, these five collections are still hard to come by. The printings from earlier this year have all sold out at the distributor level for comic shops, and most are either unavailable on Amazon or only at a mark-up from second-party sellers.

The Eisner-winning The Vision Complete Collection has gone through multiple printings since its November 2019 debut. The last printing hit shelves in April and sold out in two months, with another new printing scheduled for July 21.

Marvel-Verse: Wanda & Vision apparently sold out in March, then again in May. A third printing is scheduled to debut July 28.

The three other collections - Vision & Scarlet Witch: The Saga of Wanda & Vision, House of M, and Scarlet Witch by James Robinson: The Complete Collection - have also sold out at the distributor level, however Marvel has not announced plans to reprint them despite the apparent demand.

The other new collection of older material, Vision & Scarlet Witch: The Saga of Wanda & Vision, sold out quickly after its January 2021 debut. It's currently on back order, with no announced plans by Marvel to reprint it despite the apparent demand.

It's possible Marvel is holding back on any major reprintings until it begins its new comic store distribution deal with Penguin Random House on October 1 - but if so, that leaves a lot of customers (and retailers) without books people are asking for for a good while.

Now, if you're able to read digitally they all remain available - that's how digital works.

