First WandaVision reactions say Disney Plus series is "taking the MCU places it has never gone before"

The first WandaVision reactions are now out in the wild. A handful of critics have watched the opening three episodes of the upcoming Disney Plus series – premiering January 15 – and shared their responses on social media.

As expected, there’s particular emphasis on the kooky side of the MCU taking precedence in this Scarlet Witch spin-off. This is, after all, a show partly filmed in front of a real-life studio audience.

So, does Marvel Phase 4 kick off with a bang? Let’s take a look, though if you want to go into WandaVision completely blind, you may want to look away now.

Mystery is the name of the game for WandaVision. Unfortunately for those starting off with this week’s premiere, it’s something that is unlikely to be answered any time soon. Still, all the more reason to tune in every week.

I’ve watched THREE episodes of #WandaVision and have thoroughly enjoyed it. Truly unlike anything Marvel Studios has done — it’s light, funny & fully committed to its retro sitcom inspirations, but it also carefully sprinkles in enough mystery & intrigue to keep you guessing pic.twitter.com/8dqegsg5ByJanuary 9, 2021

We were able to watch the first 3 episodes of #WandaVision. Marvel & cast really have fun with the retro sitcom stuff. The hook is how funny and creative it is, but even more, how MYSTERIOUS it is. It's so weird, and waiting week to week for this one will be tough. pic.twitter.com/GjomAi3dNSJanuary 9, 2021

I got to see the first three episodes of #WandaVision and it was everything I hoped it would be: funny, clever, creepy, and above all, sort of tragic.The reality is: WandaVision is taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe places it has never gone before, and there's no going back. pic.twitter.com/BzNujPcUtPJanuary 9, 2021

There are even specific shout-outs for the acting chops of leads Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen.

ALL THE EMMYS FOR ELIZABETH OLSEN IN #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/YIzfsQBcxfJanuary 9, 2021

#WandaVision is (at least in the first 3 episodes I’ve seen) pretty great. A terrific blend of big strangeness and aching heart. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany have never been better as these characters and I cannot wait to see where it goes from here. pic.twitter.com/R3QoNjHS0nJanuary 9, 2021

One interesting frame of reference is that of David Lynch. The director, best known for surrealist works such as Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks, often compels with slow-burn, mystery-intensive dramas. If WandaVision is in a similar mould, it’s on the right track.

WANDAVISION is a tantalizing experiment with shades of Lynch that is almost irritatingly dedicated to slowly playing out its mystery. (I wanted more!) But one surprise: It's funny! The jokes feel at home in the I LOVE LUCY/BEWITCHED-homaging world, Paul Bettany is a comedy star pic.twitter.com/ulKuupVgmHJanuary 9, 2021

Finally, it’s worth noting that WandaVision is seemingly going all-in on MCU-meets-sitcom. If that’s not your thing, it’s worth getting acclimatised before the big Disney Plus premiere.

Watched 3 episodes of #WandaVision and the show is weird as hell (in a good way).Two things are clear. 1) Marvel is dedicated to parodying classic sitcoms and 2) the MCU is finally back!Can’t wait to see how this show sets up Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/nR6rTShfOYJanuary 9, 2021

Three episodes into #WandaVision and I. Am. Hooked. Not only is the series a loving recreation of classic television shows (everything beautiful), but the story is so compelling. Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany are adorable and hilarious. My most anticipated didn't disappoint! pic.twitter.com/jZVE6zIlQBJanuary 9, 2021

It’s like WANDAVISION was specifically made for me. Each of the three episodes I saw fully captures (and rarely deviates) from the tone, humor and dialogue from a classic sitcom. Kathryn Hahn as the nosy neighbor is incredible.January 9, 2021

WandaVision's first episode is set to stream on Friday, January 15.