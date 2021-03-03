WandaVision episode 9 might be a disappointing finale for some fans, warns director

WandaVision episode 9 has all the pieces in place for a hugely exciting, captivating finale. Director Matt Shakman, though, is warning some fans to temper expectations – especially if they expect certain theories to come to pass.

"I know there are so many theories out there; there will be a lot of people who will no doubt be disappointed by one theory or another," Shakman told Entertainment Weekly ahead of WandaVision’s concluding chapter.

Everything from aerospace engineers, to Pietro’s potential multiverse origins, and even Paul Bettany sharing a scene with an actor he’s been dying to work with have sparked a whole host of hare-brained theories recently. The director’s words might help dial back the desire of fans who suddenly think Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards will be showing up in the finale, let’s put it that way.

But we can still expect WandaVision to stick the landing. Offering a glimpse of what’s to come, Shakman said: "We're always telling this story about Wanda dealing with grief and learning how to accept that loss, and hopefully people will find that the finale is surprising but also satisfying, and that it feels inevitable because it's the same story they've been watching the whole time."

Still, there remains the potential for surprises galore. The WandaVision post-credits scene from the last episode offers the chance for one shock return – and who knows what else Marvel will have dazzled us with by the time the credits have rolled for the final time.

Make sure you don’t miss out on the finale the second it lands with our WandaVision release schedule guide.