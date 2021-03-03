WandaVision director confirms the aerospace engineer isn't a big deal

When WandaVision's Monica Rambeau first mentioned an aerospace engineer who could help her break into the Hex, the internet went wild with theories. Could this be Reed Richards, AKA Mr. Fantastic? Carol Danvers, alias Captain Marvel? Rhodey, better known as War Machine?

Well, as it turns out, the engineer wasn't anyone we would recognize. In a fairly perfunctory scene, Major Goodner gave Monica a giant truck meant to break through Westview's barrier – which then failed, leaving Monica to make her own way inside herself.

"I'm sorry, I'm sorry. The single tear down every fan's cheek, I know, aerospace engineers and the like," series director Matt Shakman told Comic Book. "I have been so taken by the passionate interest in the show. And I love the memes that have been created, the Tik Tok videos, the theories. I mean, my gosh, the people making these theories are more creative than I am, so thank you. There's a lot of wonderful response to it and for those who get a little bit disappointed week to week. Mea culpa. Mea culpa. Mea maxima culpa."

While it looks like the aerospace engineer theories won't prove true, Shakman at least sounds pleased to have sparked so much excitement. "Certainly the amount of passion around the aerospace engineer certainly was one that was pretty great," he commented. "I mean, sure, it would've been great if Reed Richards had showed up with that rover, that would've been pretty great."

Strangely enough, Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica, teased to Comic Book back in February that the aerospace engineer reveal would be a big moment: "I can't wait to see what y'all's reaction is when you learn [who] the aerospace engineer is." She might have been trying to let us down gently by hinting none of us had guessed what was going on, though.

The aerospace engineer might not be that big of a deal, but there's still a lot to look forward to when the WandaVision finale drops this Friday, like the inevitable battle between team Wanda and Agatha Harkness. Until then, check out our WandaVision release schedule to find out exactly when the last episode drops – and find the best Disney Plus deals.