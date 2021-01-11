WandaVision culminates in a full MCU action movie, says Paul Bettany

WandaVision is about to blow the bloody doors off Marvel Phase 4.

The first reactions to the Disney Plus show have already been released, with critics praising the show's sitcom-inspired kooky tone. However, this is a Marvel series, and things will eventually become very action-heavy, as confirmed by Paul Bettany.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Vision actor confirmed that the sitcom-inspired storyline will not be across the entire show. "We hurtle through the decades, and we hit different genres of sitcoms and then Vision begins to think that this is getting a little weird," he said.

"And in the end, you end up in full, MCU action movie."

Bettany also spoke with our sister publication, Total Film magazine, about the series in the new issue. "I think it will make everybody look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a whole new way," he said. "Marvel has always taken big swings... But we’re a really big swing. There are more VFX shots in WandaVision than we had in Avengers: Endgame. That’s a big ask."

"Law and Order this is not," director Matt Shakman continued, discussing the sheer scope of the project. "This was not six months of shooting people walking down the same hallway. Kevin [Feige] was really clear from the beginning that this show would be very different but it would also be as Marvel as anything else they’d ever made – including some of the biggest set pieces they’ve ever done."

