Walmart is selling three months of Xbox Live Gold for 50% off right now

Without Gold, the Xbox One ecosystem can seem quite limited. You’re missing out on the online multiplayer experiences that all your friends won’t shut up about, and at the same time, you’re excluded from incentives like the on-demand Games with Gold program and the weekly Deals with Gold discount program. For that reason, it’s important to never run out of time on your paid Xbox Live subscription. So when Black Friday comes around every year, it’s best to take advantage of every Xbox Live deal that you can.

Right now, Walmart is offering three months of Xbox Live Gold for $12.50 , a 50% discount from its usual $24.99 price tag. Rather than being delivered on a physical gift card, one of the best parts about this deal is that the membership is sent to you by email, thus you don’t have to worry about it getting lost at the post office. And if you’re impatient like us, you won’t have to wait as long to renew your membership either. A redeemable code is e-delivered “within 60 minutes” of placing an order and confirming it via email - usually quite a bit faster than that.

If you’re signing up for Xbox Live Gold for the first time, you’re in for a treat this month, as you can snatch up Battlefield 1 for free until November 30. Set in World War 1, this entry in EA’s long-running first-person shooter franchise puts you into the trenches that defined “The Great War”. At the same time, traditional vehicular combat makes a return to the series in Battlefield 1 while some off-kilter design choices like horseback riding shake up the Battlefield for the very first time.

Another freebie this month for Xbox Live Gold users is Dante’s Inferno, a beat ‘em up action game loosely based on the first third of Dante Alighieri’s epic poem, the Divine Comedy. Although it was criticized by some for its similarities to Sony’s God of War games, its rapid combat may be a welcome change of pace from the new God of War as of late, which has deliberately transitioned into a heavier style of combat.

Speaking of God of War, if you own a PS4 as well as an Xbox One, Amazon is running a special on 12-month PlayStation Plus memberships for $39.99 (33% off!) right now.