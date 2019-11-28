When does The Walking Dead season 10 return? Here's when to expect episode 9

The Walking Dead season 10 is currently on a break. As has been the case with the series for several years now, the network has split the show's current season into two eight-episode chunks (with the second half affectionately known as part "B").

The mid-season finale has aired and the Whisperer War looks to be reaching boiling point, but a small wait comes first. When can we expect to find out what’s coming next? Well, a release and air date has just been given, at least for the U.S., for The Walking Dead season 10 episode 9. We can also speculate as to when it’ll return in the UK. Let’s take a look.

The Walking Dead season 10, part 2 (or ‘B’) will air its first episode – and ninth total of season 10 – on February 23, 2020. That’s a Sunday, no change there. It should also air in its usual time slot of 9 Eastern on AMC, though that hasn’t yet been confirmed. The season finale should air on April 12, 2020.

As for the UK? No official word yet, but it’d be a huge surprise if season 10 didn’t return a day after the US like normal. That’d be a return date of Monday, February 24.

You might even be able to watch The Walking Dead season 10 mid-season premiere early. Again, nothing has been confirmed officially, but AMC’s on-demand service, AMC Premiere, showed each season 10 episode a few days early every week. For a small $5 fee a month, those in the US can get access to that service. If you’re a big Walking Dead fan and can’t wait until Sundays.

