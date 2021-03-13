Virgin, BT and Vodafone are battling it out for the best broadband deals this weekend

If you're in the position where your broadband contract is coming to an end and you need to pick a new one, this weekend is shaping up to be the perfect time to do it with a host of great broadband deals.

Virgin, Vodafone and BT are all competing for the top spot with some impressive offers. Arguably, Vodafone currently has the best overall value plan on the market.

Sign up for Vodafone's Superfast 1 plan and you'll only have to pay £22 a month for speeds averaging 35Mb - a price unmatched by any other provider. And if you're an exisiting Vodafone mobile customer, that price drops to just £20 instead. On top of that, Vodafone will even throw in an £80 voucher to use at Amazon, Tesco or M&S.

Need something faster? Virgin's M100 plan is the perfect choice. It costs an increased £24 a month but launches your speeds up to an impressive 108Mb. Like Vodafone, Virgin has a cash incentive included, offering you £50 to use at Amazon.

Finally, BT - the UK's most popular provider of internet - is offering speeds averaging 50Mb for just £27.99 a month and again, includes a cash incentive. This time, a £70 Mastercard.

Find out more about these offers and the other great broadband deals around this weekend below.

These three broadband deals lead this weekend:

Vodafone Superfast 1| 35 Mbps average speeds | 24-month contract | £80 voucher | £22/month| Available from Vodafone

Vodafone stands out as the best overall value option for fibre internet right now. You only have to pay £22 a month (£20 if you have a Vodafone phone contract) and you'll get speeds averaging 35Mb. That's plenty for the average household's internet needs and to sweeten the deal, Vodafone is including an £80 voucher on top.

View Deal

Virgin | 108 Mbps average speeds | 18-month contract | £50 Amazon voucher | £24/month | Available from Virgin

If you live in an area that can get Virgin, this is going to be a brilliant offer. Thanks to its incredible 108Mb average speeds, you'll be able to game, stream and work from home with ease. It only costs £24 a month for those lightning speeds and Virgin will include a £50 voucher to use at Amazon.

View Deal

BT Fibre 1 | 50 Mbps average speeds | 24-month contract | £70 BT reward card | £27.99/month | Available from BT

Finally, the UK's most popular provider of internet. BT's Fibre 1 plan is looking pretty affordable right now, costing just £27.99 a month for speeds averaging 50Mb. And like the two options above, there's a cash incentive to be had. BT will throw in a £70 Mastercard for added value.

View Deal

What other broadband deals are there?

While the above three options are the best choices on the market right now, there are plenty of other choices available. These range from the cheapest plans around to other impressive fibre broadband deals.

Below we've picked out the best of the rest. If you're not a fan of the BT, Vodafone or Virgin deals above, these could be better suited to you instead.