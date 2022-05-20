The Vampire The Masquerade Swansong Leysha premonition choice will be your first big choice as Leysha and comes very early on in her part of the story. After a brief from the Prince, you’ll be sent on a spying mission which starts with you stumbling into an apartment to find Journey and Emem. Things go a bit awry when a building premonition threatens to distract Leysha, and you’ll need to decide if you’re going to push through and stay focused, or give in and see what the vision has to offer. Here’s what you need to know about the Vampire The Masquerade Swansong Leysha premonition choice.

Spoilers for Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong ahead, obviously

Should you stay focused or give in to the premonition?

When you begin playing as Leysha, you’ll immediately be thrown into some espionage work by Prince Iversen, as she asks you to spy on the Primogen council members to see if they’re up to no good behind her back. Using her Mask of Stealth invisibility, Leysha will find Journey and Emem in Jara Drory’s apartment and will try to eavesdrop on their conversation, only to be interrupted by an incoming premonition. This is a timed choice, so you’ll need to decide if you’ll stay focused and suppress the premonition or give in to it quickly!

Stay focused

Take Journey to the Prince or run? (Image credit: Nacon) Here are the outcomes of the Vampire The Masquerade Swansong take Journey to the Prince or run choice

If you decide to stay focused, you’ll miss the premonition, but it’ll also mean you get to eavesdrop on Emem and Journey’s conversation. While you don’t see this unfold, the result of the earlier take Journey to the Prince choice you made will have an effect on what’s to come for Leysha and Emem.

After you’ve done your spy work as Leysha, you’ll return to the Prince for the end-of-Scene debrief where you can explain what you’ve learned. Regardless of what you chose, Leysha will always share that she saw Emem and Journey in Jara Drory’s apartment. However, by choosing to stay focused, Leysha will also reveal that Emem told Journey that she must bring Journey to the Prince. You’ll get another less important dialogue choice with options that depend on how you reacted to finding Journey as Emem.

If you previously told Journey to run as Emem and engaged in the Confrontation, you’ll then get the choice as Leysha to expose Emem’s attempt to convince Journey to leave, or keep that hidden from the Prince by saying nothing. These options appear even if Emem loses the Confrontation and Journey decides to see the Prince anyway.

If you decide to share that Emem tried to convince Journey to leave, Emem will be directly confronted by the Prince in her debrief, leaving Emem to either admit to it or lie. We haven’t been able to check exactly what happens if you say nothing as Leysha, but we assume it means Emem’s debrief with the Prince goes one of two ways. It could go well since Emem will bring Journey and the Prince will have no idea that Emem tried to convince Journey to leave – a win-win for Emem and Prince Iversen. The alternative is that Emem has a more hostile meeting with the Prince as she will question why Journey isn’t with Emem, although the Prince will also have no idea that it’s because Emem convinced her to run. Emem will then have to either confess or lie in one of a few ways with mixed results.

Give in to the premonition

Alternatively, if you decide to give in to the Leysha’s premonition, you’ll miss Emem and Journey’s conversation entirely. Instead, you’ll see a cryptic vision of spent shotgun shells outside a large tent, which then shows Leysha inside kneeling on the ground with a bloody crucifix-like symbol on her forehead. Leysha will refocus just after Emem and Journey have left Jara Drory’s apartment. As a reward for seeing the premonition through, you’ll get the Introspective Trait for Leysha which subtracts 20 experience from the cost of your next Auspex Discipline upgrade.

During Leysha’s debrief with the Prince, you’ll be able to reveal all the information you learned from your spying, including that you had a premonition. Although the vague details of it seem to leave the Prince confused, she is at least pleased to hear Leysha is having visions again. Soon after, you’ll get to decide if you want to reveal that you saw Emem and Journey but the premonition stopped you from hearing the conversation, or you can avoid mentioning Emem and Journey entirely.

If you tell the Prince that you saw Emem and Journey but couldn’t hear what they were saying, the Prince will just say that it’s too bad and nothing to worry about. Similar to one of the outcomes for the ‘stay focused’ choice, we assume that saying nothing during this dialogue means Emem’s debrief with the Prince can go well or poorly based on your previous actions as Emem. If you bring Journey in, the Prince be happy that you’ve obeyed her orders and will have no idea that the pair were even spotted by Leysha. If you convince Journey to run away, the Prince will question why Journey isn’t there, leaving Emem to confess or lie.

