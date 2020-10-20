Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 senior narrative designer has left

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 senior narrative designer Cara Ellison is no longer working with Hardsuit Labs on the project.

In a statement to PC Gamer , a spokesperson from publisher Paradox Interactive confirmed that Ellison has left the project: "We can confirm Cara Ellison has decided to leave Hardsuit Labs and is no longer working on Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. Cara brought fresh ideas to the project and many of her contributions will be present in the game launching next year. We thank her for her work on Bloodlines 2 and wish her the best in all her future endeavours."

In a recent tweet, developer League of Geeks announced that Ellison has joined the studio as a senior narrative designer. Confirmation that Ellison has left comes just a few months after the news that lead narrative designer Brian Mitsoda and creative director Ka'ai Cluney were no longer on the development team at Hardsuit Labs. Their departure appeared to be part of the studios "organizational change", which Paradox Interactive first touched on in its statement about the decision to delay Bloodlines 2's release to 2021 back in August.

"This is not a decision to be taken lightly nor is it the first option we considered," the statement regarding the delay reads. "We will share more information in the coming months on launch timing and other organizational changes that will help us achieve this goal."

Not long after, Paradox Interactive posted an update about the said changes, confirming that Mitsoda and Cluney were no longer working on the project. The update stated that "this was a joint decision made by the leadership of Hardsuit Labs and Paradox Interactive." In an interview with Rock Paper Shotgun, Mitsoda revealed that the decision caught him by surprise and that he was "suddenly terminated".

After two delays, Bloodlines 2 is currently still set to release sometime next year in 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5.

