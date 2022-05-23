V Rising offline mode will be available "some time"

Right now V Rising does not have an offline mode, but it is apparently going to have one added in an update very soon. There is a little bit of a miscommunication here: V Rising currently says on its Steam page that players can "play solo locally", but there's no option for that right now, requiring players to be on servers at all times, even if there's nobody else on them and they're playing by themselves. We'll explain more about this momentarily, but right now, the TL:DR version is: no, there is no offline mode for V Rising.

Does V Rising have an offline mode?

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

As mentioned, there is no offline mode for V Rising at time of writing, though that doesn't mean it's not a hotly-demanded feature. Ever since its release, V Rising has proven very popular on Steam, but many are looking for new ways to play, not limited by the quality of their internet connection. Unfortunately, the game doesn't seem to accommodate that right now, as any form of play requires to be online, even if you're on your own or in your own dedicated server.

However, this doesn't mean that it's not coming, as was mentioned in a Discord post by the developers regarding offline mode features.

"Attention Vampires!

Many players have been asking about the status of offline play, and the ability to play on a private server with absolutely no connection to the internet. Right now, the game doesn't allow for this, but it's fully our intention that it does.

We've prioritized making this available as soon as possible.

For those of you who can't play now because of this due to inconsistent internet connections or something along those lines, we apologize for the inconvenience this will cause. It's out estimation that offline play should be available some time in the next couple of days, but may be earlier."

This quote was sourced on the 18th, but again, at time of writing offline mode has not been added to V Rising (we checked even while writing this page to confirm). Until then, players will have to keep on eye on updates in the near future, as well as official channels for developers Stunlock Studios.