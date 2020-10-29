U.S. Agent comes to save a town in Middle America in #1 preview

John Walker was once Captain America, is better known as U.S. Agent, but come November 4 he'll be stripped of that name too. The limited series U.S. Agent by writer Priest and artist Georges Jeanty will explain why.

"John Walker, the former Super Patriot, has been stripped of his official USAgent status and is now operating as an independent government contractor protecting government covert interests," reads Marvel's solicitation of the first issue. "His latest protection detail draws him into a conflict between a small town and the corporate giant trying to destroy it. John acquires a new partner and new enemy along the way while being haunted by ghosts from his past and confronting challenges to his future."

In this preview of U.S. Agent #1, the citizens of the town in Middle America recount how the U.S. Agent came to their town and saved it - or tried to.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Georges Jeanty/Karl Story/Matt Milla/Joe Sabino (Marvel Comics)) U.S. Agent #1 preview Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Georges Jeanty/Karl Story/Matt Milla/Joe Sabino (Marvel Comics)) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Georges Jeanty/Karl Story/Matt Milla/Joe Sabino (Marvel Comics)) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Georges Jeanty/Karl Story/Matt Milla/Joe Sabino (Marvel Comics))

Subtitled 'American Zealot,' this series will follow Walker as he recounts his firing, and ultimately going back to his former government bosses for answers - while at the same time, those bureaucrats have already recruited a new U.S. Agent and put them out in the field.

Walker will make his MCU debut in 2021's Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus. In that series, Marvel seems to be revisiting the classic '80s storyline where Walker becomes the government-approved replacement Captain America after Steve Rogers has relinquished the mantle.

Daredevil artist Marco Checchetto has drawn the cover to U.S. Agent #1, with variants by Patrick Zircher and Toni Infante.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) U.S. Agent #1 covers Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

U.S. Agent #1 (of 5) goes on sale on November 4.

