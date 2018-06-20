Upgrade your on-the-go gaming with $100 off a Razer Phone

There's a whole world of amazing games on mobile right now, so it's only right to do them justice with a top-of-the-line phone. Lucky for you, right now you can save $100 on the Razer Phone Gold Edition, bringing its price down to just $599.99.

We've been lucky enough to have a serious play with the Razer Phone , a device built with the things gamers' value most in mind. "When we started making a phone, it wasn't a gaming phone, it was a phone for the gamer" says Tom Moss, boss of all things mobile at Razer. "It was important to us that it stood on its own as a great smartphone, barring everything else... and to make it the latest and greatest in terms of performance."

That mindset means it's packing some serious specs underneath that stealth bomber exterior. It's got 8GB of DDR4 RAM that’s fully accessible by the system, Dolby Atmos speakers that pack punch and face forwards (so you're not blocking them when you hold the phone), and a 5.72-inch LCD screen.

"We have a game booster application that will allow you to set preferences per game on your phone for resolution, CPU clock speed, frame rates, all that kind of stuff," says Moss. "It's so you don't have to change the universal settings all the time - you can optimize them for each kind of game you have on your phone."

Our reviewer loved it, calling it an "an underdog to consider," and noting the "terrifyingly smooth 120Hz refresh rate" that "makes everything from Twitter to Pokemon Go feel like interacting with your phone in a completely different way."