An Upgrade TV series is in the works

Director Leigh Whannell surprised audiences in 2018 with his gritty action thriller Upgrade , and now he’s working on a small screen sequel.

The movie was welcomed by rave reviews and has acquired a vocal fanbase desperate for more. It seems that Whannell heard their calls because, according to Deadline , the director is working on a TV series that picks up just a few years after the events of the movie.

Set in the near future, Upgrade told the story of Grey Trace (Logan Marshall-Green) whose wife is killed during a brutal mugging that leaves him paralyzed. After being approached by a mysterious inventor who offers an experimental cure, Trace consents to a computer chip implant called Stem. With new and powerful abilities, he sets out on his revenge, but Stem has other plans...

The series will look to broaden the universe created in the movie, and showcase an evolved version of Stem alongside a new host. Whannell – who garnered praise for The Invisible Man earlier this year – is said to be focusing on a world where the government has repurposed and weaponized Stem. Joining forces with the horror powerhouse Blumhouse, the director has also teamed up with writer-producers Krystal Ziv Houghton and James Roland for his TV debut.