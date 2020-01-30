Untitled Goose Game, but the goose wreaks havoc on your computer

You can now bring the goose from Untitled Goose Game to your desktop thanks to an anarchic program from VR developer Sam Chiet, also known as Samperson online. Desktop Goose, available for whatever price you want on Itch , adds a goose 'buddy' to your desktop, and it's pretty much the opposite of the iconic Microsoft paperclip buddy. It does not want to help you with your tasks. Like all geese, it craves only chaos.

What does the desktop goose do, you ask? Well, it tracks mud all over the place. It steals your mouse cursor, and it can even nab in-game reticles and mess up the camera. It drags goose memes into your desktop and writes cute little notes to you in Goose Notepad. Oh, and it honks.

The best part is that you can customize the goose's behavior by fiddling with its settings. You can set which memes it generates by adding images and GIFs to its library, for instance, or even adjust its level of "aggression" by tinkering with its properties. I can't begin to think why someone would willingly unleash this program on their own computer, so assuming you put this on your friend's system as a prank, these settings ought to take that prank from lawful evil to downright chaotic evil.

A quick word of caution, though. Several users have reported maxing out their CPU after spawning more than one goose buddy - yes, you can do that too - so you might crash your PC if you go overboard. Many users have also found that the download itself may be flagged as a virus risk, but this seems to be because of the niche nature of the file. We haven't had any issues with the goose apart from the obvious, intentional ones.