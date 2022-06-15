Unpacking has a hidden clue to the dev's next game, and no-one has found it yet

Unpacking
The developer behind Unpacking has revealed that it has hidden a clue to its next game in the organization sim, and no one has picked up on it yet. 

In a recent newsletter, Witch Beam Games revealed that a pixel art rendition of the key art of its next game exists somewhere inside of Unpacking. If you’ve played the very satisfying puzzler, you’ll already know how many items there are inside each room you unpack. So it isn't as easy as simply locating the item to find out what the Australia-based studio is working on next. 

Everything from clothes, books, tech, bathroom utensils, and more can be taken out of boxes and neatly organized in the game, so there’s no telling what we should even be looking for. If it’s the key art we’re seeking out, though, our best bet is to pay extra close attention to posters, as well as CD and DVD covers, just in case. 

If this is the first time you’ve heard of Unpacking, here’s what you need to know. Originally launching back in November 2021, Unpacking is available to play on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, and PS5. The aim of the game is to unpack our lead character’s possessions as they move through different phases of life. 

From their childhood bedroom, college dorm, shared house, and their forever home, we learn about the nameless character through their most cherished household items. Don’t think for a second though that this is simply a chore simulator, as the entirety of Unpacking is a satisfying and at times emotional experience.

