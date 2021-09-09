Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection brings 4 and Lost Legacy to PS5 and PC

An Uncharted 4 PS5 and PC port is coming in early 2022, and its standalone spinoff Uncharted: Lost Legacy is along for the ride as well.

The new-gen bundle, officially titled Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection was revealed at the PlayStation Showcase 2021 event. Sony showed off some of the new visual fidelity players can expect from the updated version. It was already too gorgeous even just running on a PS4 Pro, and it is somehow even prettier now.

The end of the trailer confirms that the PC version will be available on both Steam and Epic Games Store at launch, and it also confirms that Naughty Dog is involved with the project - it looks like it's handling the remastered versions of its two final(?) Uncharted games internally.

Naughty Dog is no stranger to bringing updated versions of its last-gen classics to new consoles, as it did the same with The Last of Us and its PS4 edition. We also got updated versions of the first three Uncharted games for PS4 in Uncharted: The Nathan Drake collection, though Bluepoint (which also handled the PS5-exclusive Demon's Souls remake) took the lead on that particular project.

A previous leak indicated that PC fans can also look forward to every main game in the Uncharted series coming to both Steam and Epic Games Store at some point in the future - it looks like the recently acquired PC port specialists at Nixxes Studio are helping make that happen.