Ukrainian devs blocked from receiving Steam payments is actually an error, says Valve

After Valve appeared to be blocking payments to Ukrainian developers, the publisher has clarified that it's merely a technical error.

Earlier this month, reports began to emerge on Twitter of Valve blocking payments to developers based in Ukraine. "Due to the current environment, we are unable to send bank payments to Belarus, Russia, or Ukraine," an email sent to developers read, pointing to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia as the reason, but never giving any other details.

As plenty pointed out, it was strange that Valve seemingly lumped in Ukraine with Belarus and Russia, given that the former was the nation being invaded by the latter two countries. However, merely a day after the news first broke, Valve sent round another email to developers, which you can see just below, clarifying that the blocking of payments to developers with a Ukrainian bank account was actually an error.

So Valve clarified, it really is a technical problem and it's gonna be okay till April payment. Sorry if I was being rude, but I wish they'd say this from the beginning. pic.twitter.com/s1B2p4MnXPMarch 18, 2022 See more

As the person above expresses through Twitter, this has no doubt been an incredibly frustrating and confusing situation for Ukrainian developers. What remains now for developers in Ukraine is two options: wait until some point in April when the error is fixed, or use a bank located outside of Ukraine to begin receiving payments again straight away.

As for Russia and Ukraine though, it appears Steam's banking system will permit payments to Russia in the near future, but not Belarus. The email seen just above requires that developers will need to provide "intermediary bank information" for those located in Russia, but will be barring all payments made to Belarus. There's no information as to why Belarus, and not Russia, has been suspended from payments.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine, consider donating to The Ukrainian Red Cross, which is providing vital aid on the ground; Doctors Without Borders, which is working with local volunteers and healthcare professionals; and The Kyiv Independent, a Ukraine-based English-language newspaper which is keeping the world informed on what's happening on the ground.