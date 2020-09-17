UK PS5 pre-orders set to make an imminent return at these stores

The Sony PlayStation 5 debuted advanced orders today at most of the expected stores, but they sold out almost straight away. For a full breakdown of the story so far in the US and UK, be sure to keep an eye on our regularly-updated PS5 pre-orders guide. But if you are in the UK, we've got some news you'll want to stick around for right now.

Popular retailer Argos is apparently going live with PS5 pre-orders for the first time at midnight tonight (in less than an hour). We don't know how many units they have, but we'd expect them to sell before dawn. The full listing page isn't live yet, but we've got some links below which might update and turn into the full listing at midnight. We'll update this when everything goes live, but let's try and get you a head start so you can dive in at midnight too. We'd create/sign-in to your Argos account ASAP so you've less hassle to get through if you do manage to get one in your basket.

We're assuming Argos will have the regular and Digital Edition PS5 consoles up for grabs at their recommend £449 and £359 prices respectively. Nobody has done any discounts on the earlier pre-orders, so don't expect any tonight. If you do miss out, there might be some light at the end of the tunnel, or tomorrow morning at least.

And that's because Box.co.uk has told us they're getting PS5 stock tomorrow (Friday) morning. That's a wide timeslot, but we'd keep an eye on the Box.co.uk website for stock as it might be the last chance to grab a pre-order this week - we're hoping more stock is going to come online soon at the other stores again though of course.

If you're looking to pick up a few extras for your new PS5, then we've been rounding up the DualSense PS5 controller pre-orders and also the early Pulse 3D headset prices. And if you want to keep everything fully juiced then we've even picked out the DualSense Charging Station dock pre-orders.