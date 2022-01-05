Ubisoft+ is coming to Xbox and bringing the publisher's biggest games with it

Ubisoft+ is coming to Xbox and bringing over 100 games with it, including the publisher's newest releases.

Ubisoft and Xbox announced the impending console release of the subscription service today but didn't commit to an exact date for when it will arrive on Xbox. The publisher only said that it will bring Ubisoft+ to Xbox "in the future." But relatedly, we do know that Rainbow Six Extraction will be available on Xbox Game Pass day-one when it launches on January 20, and it's bringing Rainbow Six Siege with it.

Ubisoft+ was rebranded back in October 2020 after launching in September 2019, and while it was initially only available on PC, it's now available on Amazon Luna and Google Stadia as well. Today, Ubisoft+ sports over 100 games ranging from Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6 to Immortals Fenyx Rising and Trials Rising.

Just as Xbox launches games like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 through Game Pass simultaneously, Ubisoft's latest releases are added to Ubisoft+ as they come out. In other words, when that Splinter Cell remake is released in a million years, it ought to launch on Ubisoft+.

EA Play is a useful comparison here, but where EA's own subscription offering was folded into Game Pass back in 2020 , Ubisoft+ will remain an independent service which is also available on Xbox. Ubisoft+ currently goes for $14.99 a month on PC alone, or $17.99 per month for a multiplatform plan. It'll be interesting to see how the Xbox version is priced – likely through a comparable monthly rate, but perhaps through an add-on for Xbox Game Pass too.