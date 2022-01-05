Rainbow Six Extraction PC system requirements revealed

The Rainbow Six Extraction PC system requirements have been unveiled, confirming you won't need a futuristic computer to run the sci-fi co-op shooter reasonably well.

Ubisoft didn't outline exactly what performance PC gamers can expect at different graphical levels, but it's safe to assume we're shooting for 60+ FPS at all tiers. Here's how the Rainbow Six Extraction PC system requirements vary between graphics targets.

Low settings - 1080p

CPU: Intel i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB / AMD RX 560 4GB

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 85GB

High settings - 1080p

CPU: Intel i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 6GB / AMD RX 580 8GB

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 85GB

High settings - 1440p

CPU: Intel i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB / AMD RX 5600XT 6GB

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 85GB

Ultra settings - 2160p (4K)

CPU: Intel i9-9900k / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB / AMD RX 6800XT 16GB

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 85GB (plus 9GB for HD textures)

Rainbow Six Extraction pits the operators of the shooter's familiar universe against a new alien threat, emphasizing objective-based co-op with plenty of extraction-type rescue missions. It will launch on PC (with Stadia and Amazon Luna support), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One on January 20, 2022. Its cross-play "Buddy Pass" system will allow players to invite up to two friends (or three, for deluxe edition buyers) to play with them for up to two weeks at no extra cost, with all progress carrying over to the full game if those friends decide to buy it themselves.