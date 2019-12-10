Twin Peaks VR gets fittingly mind-bending trailer ahead of December release

Twin Peaks VR is about as trippy, creepy, and disorienting as you'd expect in the new trailer released ahead of its launch this month.

"Crafted with countless references to the series and its 30 year history, Twin Peaks VR combines the supernatural, adventure, and escape room genres, challenging players to solve puzzles as they explore detailed and authentic environments," reads the official description.

Collider Games ' (via Welcome to Twin Peaks ) collaborative effort with Showtime and Twin Peaks creator David Lynch will guide the player through familiar locations including crime scenes, the Sheriff's Department, Glastonbury Grove, and of course the extradimensional Red Room. Beyond the investigations at the core of the Twin Peaks TV series, Twin Peaks VR looks like it'll feature puzzle-solving and escape room elements.

It's hard to get a measure of it from the brief footage we see in the trailer, but we do know Twin Peaks VR is still scheduled for release later this year on Steam for Oculus Rift, Oculus Rift-S, HTC Vive, and HTC Vive Cosmos. Collider says versions for PSVR and Oculus Quest are currently in development for release at a later date.

I will say solely from looking at the trailer that Twin Peaks VR looks more like smaller project tying in to the TV series with some light gameplay elements, as opposed to a fully-fledged VR gaming experience like Half-Life: Alyx . Accordingly, I don't expect Twin Peaks VR to cost as much as a full-priced game.