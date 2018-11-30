Triple your Nintendo Switch's storage space with a Micro SD card for only £15.99 (was £29.99) - but the deal ends tonight

Holidays are a' coming, and that means long hours travelling, killing time while your brother insists on watching that entire anime DVD box set he got for Christmas and maybe even keeping young humans entertained. It also means now is the perfect time to upgrade your paltry 32GB of internal memory with these one day only Nintendo Switch SD card deals. Be warned - the deals end tonight at UK midnight.

These cards are from reputable brand SanDisk, so no worries on dodgy merchandise, and promise 170MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds for fast loading. As a guide, the 64GB is about 6-7 full-sized games, and maybe 10-15 smaller indie titles.

