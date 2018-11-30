Triple your Nintendo Switch's storage space with a Micro SD card for only £15.99 (was £29.99) - but the deal ends tonight

Holidays are a' coming, and that means long hours travelling, killing time while your brother insists on watching that entire anime DVD box set he got for Christmas and maybe even keeping young humans entertained. It also means now is the perfect time to upgrade your paltry 32GB of internal memory with these one day only Nintendo Switch SD card deals. Be warned - the deals end tonight at UK midnight.
SanDisk Extreme PRO 64 GB microSDXC Memory Card is just £15.99 at Amazon
BOOM. Buy this and triple the memory of your Nintendo Switch, making room for all the downloadable indies you've been meaning to play. View Deal
SanDisk Extreme Pro 128 GB microSDXC Memory Card is a mere £26.99 at Amazon
For less than £30 you can go big with a serious 128GB of space, giving you some space for a serious collection of titles to keep you busy on the move. View Deal
These cards are from reputable brand SanDisk, so no worries on dodgy merchandise, and promise 170MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds for fast loading. As a guide, the 64GB is about 6-7 full-sized games, and maybe 10-15 smaller indie titles.
If you need somewhere to store your console and new SD cards, here's our guide to the best Nintendo Switch cases. Finally, if you're looking to subscribe, here are the best Nintendo Switch Online prices to start your subscription.
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.