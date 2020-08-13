Total War Saga: Troy has a launch discount of "free" for its first day on Epic Games Store

A Total War Saga: Troy is free on the Epic Games Store to celebrate its new release, and you still have time to grab a copy.

Developer Creative Assembly revealed back in June that you'd be able to pick the game up for free during its first 24 hours as an Epic Games Store exclusive , and that deal is available until Friday at 6 am PDT / 9 am EDT / 2 pm BST. A Total War Saga: Troy will go back to its standard price of $49.99 after that.

The latest entry in the historical strategy series turns the clock back to the Trojan War, exploring the potential real-life inspiration for the mighty heroes and fierce monsters that change the course of history in ancient Greek myths. Since it's the furthest back developer Creative Assembly has ever gone in history, it's also a chance to fill out each faction's ranks with speculative details: spearmen fighting alongside a hulking, axe-wielding brute they call The Minotaur, several potential applications of the famed Trojan Horse , that kind of thing.

"We decided to approach the historical angle [of the mythology] by overcoming its challenges by including also the mythical sources and the legendary sources," game director Maya Georgieva told us in an interview back in June . "The materials from this era are not suitable for the full Total War experience without the help of what we used from legendary sources."

"I mean, even though in The Iliad you don’t see monsters on the battlefield – you get to see a lot of them in The Odyssey, of course. And even though they're absent in The Iliad, it's part of the overall, general fantasy of how people perceive this time and these characters. They're just connected."