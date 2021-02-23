It looks like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 could be headed to Nintendo Switch if this tweet from the man himself is anything to go by.

In what can only be described as a weird exchange, Tony Hawk took to Twitter and asked Crash Bandicoot to "hook Tony Hawk the game up" after he learned that Crash 4: It's About Time is coming to other platforms.

It seems like Tony Hawk wants the same thing for his game, which is a popular remaster of the old school Tony Hawk Pro Skater games. Not much longer after tweeting this out, a bunch of official accounts started replying to the tweet, with the Crash 4 account asking Activision for some help in making this happen.

"Whoa! Who’s dis? JK let me see what I can do, any help? @Activision", the tweet from Crash reads. Eventually, the official Nintendo of America Twitter account got involved as well, pleading with Crash to "make it happen".

Since Nintendo got involved, there's fresh speculation that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 could be headed to the Nintendo Switch, if not all other platforms.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see a Switch port in the works, as a leak last year indicated it could be on the way. At the moment, the game is available to play on PS4, Xbox One and PC, with compatibility on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

What does Activision have to say about all of this? Check out its tweet below.

Does knowing what new games 2021 are coming this year going to stop us from playing a load more Tony Hawk's if it comes to Switch? No, no it does not.