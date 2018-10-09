To stop Game of Thrones season 8 spoilers, HBO has drone killers and people sitting around in costume for hours for no reason

HBO is pulling out all the stops to, well, stop Game of Thrones season 8 spoilers. According to Sophie Turner (AKA Sansa Stark), there’s a couple of fresh additions to the Game of Thrones set – and we’re not talking new characters or even bodyguards. There’s some supervillain hi-tech stuff going down to stop leaks, as well as production employing everyone’s favourite pastime to help ward off slip-ups: sitting around and doing literally nothing. But even that hasn’t stopped Turner from opening up a little about how she’ll fare in the final season…

Speaking to Vulture, the actress who plays the eldest Stark sibling reveals that “The secrecy is crazy.” There’s your typical stuff, such as “a whole different name for when we’re shooting [Game of Thrones]” to actors’ names being changed on the scripts. But then there’s the drone killer. It does exactly what it says on the tin – but it’s no less impressive.

“I don’t know how it does it. It creates like this field around [the set] and the drones just drop,” says Turner, which sounds faintly terrifying and amazing in equal measure. But it doesn’t end there, as Turner reveals: “Also, we shoot fake scenes. We got into costume in Croatia because we know the paparazzi lurk around there, so we would spend like half a day doing nothing.” Sign me up!

The actress was fine with hinting a bit more about what happens to Sansa, though, ominous technology or not as “This season she is very, very self-assured. She knows what she wants. She knows what she stands for. She knows who she wants to be around,” before teasing “She faces threats to that this season. But, well, we’ll see how that goes.”

Watch out, Sophie. Don’t say too much.

Drone killers? Pah. Here's what the cast and crew have been saying about the Game of Thrones ending.