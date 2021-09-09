Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands gets a March 2022 release date

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands , the Borderlands spin-off game, announced its release date today during today's PlayStation Showcase .

The fantasy heavy action RPG was originally announced during Summer Games Fest 2021 where it was given an "early 2022" release window. Thanks to its latest trailer during the PlayStation Showcase it has now been confirmed to be releasing March 25, 2022.

The new trailer features gameplay, unicorns, and an incredibly catchy song by J-pop band BabyMetal which gave the new footage a very Tiny Tina feel. The Borderlands spin-off will feature all the fantasy elements you’d expect from a game that was inspired by Dungeons and Dragons, including swords, dragons, and tabletop board games.

If you’re already a fan of the classic Borderlands formula, good news. As the new trailer shows Tiny Tina’s Wonderland maintains the classic Borderlands gameplay style complete with guns, explosives, and a lot of chaos. However, in typical Tiny Tina fashion, the game is also full of monsters, magical abilities, and chests full of loot which ties in perfectly with Tiny Tina’s game of Bunkers & Badasses.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands also features a star-studded cast including Tiny Tina’s usual voice talent Ashly Burch, who you may also recognize from Horizon Zero Dawn and Mythic Quest, as well as Will Arnet as the evil Dragon Lord, Wanda Sykes as a robot, and Andy Samberg as Captain Valentine.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland will release on March 25, 2022, on PS5 , PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC.