Tiny Tina's Wonderlands devs explain exactly how cross-play will work

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has pulled back the curtain on how its cross-play will function between platforms at launch.

The game's official website delved into further details on the already-announced cross-play capabilities of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. In short, you'll be greeted by an opt-in window when you first boot up Gearbox's new action-RPG, and so cross-play is a feature you'll have to either opt in or out of when playing Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

🎉 CROSSPLAY CONFIRMED! 🎉Party up on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S. and PC via the Epic Games Store when #TinyTinasWonderlands launches on March 25!https://t.co/jOXtFTFEN6 pic.twitter.com/529xHxaYqiMarch 15, 2022 See more

Regardless of what you select however, you'll need to set a Cross-Play Display Name. Gearbox didn't elaborate on why this is, but it should make things easier if you ever want to opt into cross-play after choosing not to in the first instance. Additionally, your Display Name can't be used by another Tiny Tina's Wonderlands player, and must be between three and 16 characters.

Finally, you'll be able to change your Cross-Play Display Name whenever you want to in the future, right there in the game itself. The whole process is pretty simple when laid out like this by Gearbox, and opting in and creating a unique username is a small price to pay for grouping PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players across generations all together.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launches later this month on March 25. Yesterday alongside the new cross-play details, Gearbox unveiled the full range of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands PC specs for the forthcoming game, and it has some pretty reasonable demands of your rig, except perhaps in the RAM department, where you'll need 16GB to meet the recommended PC specs.

