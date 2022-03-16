Tiny Tina's Wonderlands PC specs are pretty forgiving on everything but your hard drive

The PC specs for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands have been unveiled ahead of launch this month.

Yesterday on March 15, Gearbox revealed the full slate of PC specs for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands over on the game's official website. You can check out the complete array of PC specs just below for the new looter shooter, which right now are simply defined as "Minimum" and "Recommended" settings respectively.

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Either way, you'll need just 75GB of hard drive space to install Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on your PC, and you'll also need an Intel i5-3570 processor at the minimum. However, you'll need a decent 16GB of RAM for the recommended settings of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, but unfortunately the website doesn't specify what these specs will get you in return.

What we do know is that the new shooter will support a wide slate of FPS caps on PC, including the option of uncapped frame rates. You'll be able to cap your frame rate to 30, 50, 60, 72, or even 120FPS, and you'll also be able to switch your field of view anywhere between 70 and 110, with a default of 90.

Finally, there's countless options under the "Advanced" settings for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, including draw distance, clutter, texture streaming, shadows, terrain detail, foliage, volumetric shadows, and screen space reflections. When Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launches on PC later this month on March 25, you'll have a bounty of options to experiment and play around with.

